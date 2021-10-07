17-year-old wanted for aggravated robbery in East Texas

TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – Texarkana Texas police are looking for a 17-year-old in connection to an aggravated robbery on Sept. 20.

Police said 17-year-old Kristyna Rowe messaged a victim and asked him if she could come over to his apartment to smoke. They weren’t ‘friends’, according to police, but he knew of her through social media and agreed to meet up.

“Once there, she asked about taking a shower, so he led her to his bedroom and he said he started rolling a cigar for them to share. A few minutes later, he heard someone kicking in his front door,” TTPD said in a Facebook post.

Police said that he was met by masked men when he answered the front door, and one was holding a gun to the victim’s head.

They shoved the victim to the floor, then Kristyna grabbed his cell phone and two men took his PlayStation 4 and a pack of cigarettes, according to police. She then left with the two men.

“Maybe they thought the victim wouldn’t report it or that they’d been so slick that no one could ever figure out who they were. We’re not sure that they thought this through completely. At least in Kristyna’s case, it’s kind of hard to hide your identity when you’re friends with the victim on social media.” TTPD

Police said the victim had a security video system in his apartment that captured the whole thing.

Rowe now has a felony warrant for aggravated robbery. A detective is still working to identify her two friends.

If you know where she can be found, call TTPD at 903-798-3116 or Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at 903-793-STOP.