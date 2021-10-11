2,400 without power as thunderstorms roll through East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – More than 2,000 East Texans are without power as thunderstorms roll across East Texas.

According to Oncor and SWEPCO outage maps, 2,491 people are without power.

Our KETK Storm Team are actively tracking the severe weather in the area. Watch their coverage here.

Below is a list of outages by county as of 1:45 a.m. Monday:

Anderson – 21 outages

Angelina – 43 outages

Camp – 10 outages

Cherokee – 326 outages

Franklin – 34 outages

Gregg – 12 outages

Henderson – 615 outages

Hopkins – 26 outages

Nacogdoches – 39 outages

Rusk – 153 outages

Smith – 771 outages

Upshur – 126 outages

Van Zandt – 241 outages

Wood – 74 outages

To see maps of outages or report your own outage, visit these links:

