HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – 18 duck carcasses were found in a local park dumpster.

Texas Parks and Wildlife said that an employee with a mobile home park contacted Harrison County Game Wardens to report the duck carcasses found in the park dumpster. With the help of the property manager, wardens were able to identify and locate the suspect.

Officials said that the suspect admitted to being a part of a guided duck hunt where he accepted ducks from two other hunters without wildlife resource documentation. Afterwards, the suspect said he threw the ducks in the back of his truck and traveled somewhere else for another duck hunt the next day. When the suspect got back home, wardens said that he told them he didn’t feel like cleaning the ducks and threw them in the local park dumpster.

Wardens issued the suspect several citations for failing to keep ducks in edible condition, possession of ducks without a wildlife resource document, violation of daily bag limit of lesser scaup and over the limit possession.

TPWD said that civil restitution is pending.