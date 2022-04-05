POLK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — An 18-month-old has died after being found unresponsive in a pond near the Blanchard area in Livingston, according to officials.

On Thursday, Polk County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call about the child being unresponsive. Deputies arrived on scene and a first responder began providing life-saving measures to the child, the release stated.

The child was taken to the Livingston CHI-Memorial Hospital and then flown to Texas Children’s Hospital, in Houston, officials said. The child was hospitalized over the weekend but the sheriff’s office said that the 18-month-old died on April 4.

The case is under investigation and PCSO asks that anyone with information related to the case contact the sheriff’s office at 936-327-6810.