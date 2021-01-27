18 Tyler traffic lights to be retimed after City Council approves contract Wednesday morning

TYLER, Texas (KETK) Tyler drivers, if you’re frustrated about the timing of the traffic lights in the city, they will soon be changing.

At Wednesday’s city council meeting, the council approved a engineering contract with Kemley-Horn and Associates to retime 18 traffic lights throughout the city.

They are:

Broadway Avenue and Grande Boulevard

Broadway Avenue and Robert E. Lee Drive

Broadway Avenue and South Town Drive

Broadway Avenue and Heritage Drive

Broadway Avenue and Cumberland Road

Broadway Avenue and Centennial Parkway

Broadway Avenue and Market Square Boulevard

Grande Boulevard and Sutherland Drive

5th Street and Baxter Avenue

Loop 323 and Donnybrook Avenue

Loop 323 and Copeland Road

Troup Highway and Fleishel Avenue

Troup Highway and Dulse Street

Troup Highway and Golden Road

Troup Highway and Loop 323

Troup Highway and Lindbergh Drive

Loop 323 and Paluxy Drive

Loop 322 and University Boulevard

Back in April of 2019, the city hired the firm to provide a year-long study of the city’s traffic signal system.

One of the outcomes of the study, which was presented to the city council in August of that year, was an annual retiming of the traffic signals.

“Traffic patterns change over time, and regular, proactive, cost-effective measures like retiming traffic signals will improve safety at intersections, improve flow along corridors, and mitigate driver delays.” Cameron Williams, City Traffic Engineer

The plan recommended re-timing approximately 15 intersections per year for the first six years of the implementation plan and 30 intersections per year for the next four years of the implementation plan.

The increase from 15 intersections to 18 intersections was done to capture nearby intersections along the identified corridors and provides good endpoints for the signal retiming project.

The $108,000 contract for the Intelligent Transportation System Master Plan Year 1 – Traffic Signal Retiming Improvement includes project management, data collection, development of timing plans, implementation and a final report.

The traffic signal retiming improvement project is funded through the Half-Cent Sales Tax program.

The Intelligent Transportation Master Plan study identifies $12.7 million in improvement projects over a 10-year period.