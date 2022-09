SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An exit ramp on I-20 is closed after an 18-wheeler rolled over, according to DPS.

The crash happened at the 575 mile marker near Winona. DPS said the truck was loaded with chocolate and the ramp will be shut down until it can be cleared.

The driver was taken to the hospital, officials said.

This is a developing story. KETK will update it as more information is available.