UPDATE: Both eastbound lanes of I-20 are open as of 10:20 p.m. and only one lane is open westbound. Detailed information will be released as it becomes available.

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – At least one person is dead after an 18-wheeler accident on I-20 near the south end of Longview that has caused significant traffic delays.

TxDOT officials reported the serious wreck at mile marker 595 in the westbound lane. This is between Estes Parkway and Old Kilgore Highway.

Officials say that traffic in both directions has been shut down due to the cleanup. Traffic is currently being routed through Longview.

The massive backup in traffic has forced delays that “could be multiple hours,” per TxDot. Sgt. Jean Dark with Texas DPS has said there was at least one fatality but did not know if there was anyone else seriously injured.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area, if possible.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.