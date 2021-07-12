VIDEO: 18 wheeler flips over in Smith County on I-20 near Highway 271

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK)- An 18-wheeler flipped over on Interstate 20 near the exit that heads towards US Highway 271.

First responders were at the scene around 5:15 p.m. on Monday.

Traffic was also affected and drivers were not able to turn onto the exit towards Highway 271.

It is unknown if anyone was injured in the wreck.

This is a developing story. Please check back with KETK for updates.