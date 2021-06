CANTON, Texas (KETK) – Eastbound traffic on I-20 has ground to a halt after an 18-wheeler wreck Thursday afternoon.

The wreck is near mile marker 527 and has backed up traffic for miles.

It is unknown if anyone was seriously injured in the crash, but a CHRISTUS ambulance was on scene. Most cars had been diverted onto the frontage road next to the interstate.

This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.