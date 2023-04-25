NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – A man allegedly led law enforcement on a chase in an 18-wheeler through East Texas on Monday.

According to the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to help stop a driver, identified as 61-year-old Ed Solomon of Illinois, who they say refused to pull over at the request of the company that employed him.

Solomon was reportedly headed north on U.S. 259 when Nacogdoches police officers began the pursuit, joined later by the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office as the chase went through Nacogdoches, then into Central Heights towards Rusk County.

Rusk County Sheriff’s Office deputies deployed spike strips along a portion of the highway near CR 140 ahead of the 18-wheeler, which punctured several of the truck’s tires and ended the pursuit.

EMS was called to assess Solomon’s health before he was taken to county jail without further incident. He is charged with a state jail felony for evading arrest.