SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An 18-wheeler rollover crash is causing traffic delays Thursday morning on I-20 in Smith County.

According to DPS, the crash was reported around 6:42 a.m. west of FM 14 on I-20. Westbound traffic is significantly backed up as of 7:30 a.m., but the roadway has not been shut down.

No injuries have been reported from the crash.