18-wheeler rolls over on Highway 259 Thursday morning, blocks traffic

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An 18-wheeler rolled over on Highway 259 just north of Henderson.

Crims Chapel fire units were sent to the rollover wreck around 1:50 a.m. The truck was blocking most of the southbound lanes on the highway.

The Crims Chapel VFD posted a video on Facebook of a wrecker setting the 18-wheeler back upright.

