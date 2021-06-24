18-wheeler rolls over on Highway 259 Thursday morning, blocks traffic

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An 18-wheeler rolled over on Highway 259 just north of Henderson.
Crims Chapel fire units were sent to the rollover wreck around 1:50 a.m. The truck was blocking most of the southbound lanes on the highway.
The Crims Chapel VFD posted a video on Facebook of a wrecker setting the 18-wheeler back upright.
