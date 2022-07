SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – DPS troopers and Noonday Fire Department are on the scene of a turned over 18-wheeler on at the onward ramp onto Tollway 49 from Highway 155.

The ramp is currently blocked off as crews are working to lift the truck. Officials on the scene said there were no serious injuries but the driver did bump his head.

The road will remain closed for a while and officials are investigating a cause, they said.