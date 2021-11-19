18-year-old arrested in Henderson on warrants for possession of child pornography and sexual assault

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – The Henderson Police Department is investigating after they were notified of an inappropriate video that had been reported by a student at the Henderson Middle School.
A Henderson PD school resource officer and detective discovered through an investigation that 18-year-old Dallas Alexander was identified as the suspect. Alexander was arrested on Nov. 16 on warrants for possession with intent to promote child pornography and sexual assault.
An additional report was filed on Nov. 16 in reference to another instance that occurred on Nov. 15. Alexander posted bond and was released from the Rusk County Jail on Nov. 17. He was subsequently arrested on a warrant for sexual assault of a child before leaving the Rusk County Justice Center.
The investigation is ongoing and the Henderson Police Department requests that anyone with information regarding the mentioned cases or those similar to contact the HPD.
Statement from Henderson ISD:
“Henderson ISD administrators recently received information from a student about a possible crime. In accordance with district policy and state laws, administrators immediately contacted the district’s resource and detective along with the Henderson Police department who began investigating the case. While we do not believe any crime that took place on campus, the district remains committed to the safety and protection of our students. We will continue to cooperate fully with law enforcement in this ongoing investigation and will refer all further inquiries about the case to the Henderson Police Department. Our thoughts and prayers are with the students and families affected by this difficult situation. We greatly appreciate the student who initially came forward and reported the crime. It is exactly this type of courage that helps others and prevents further harm.”
