UPDATE: 17-year-old arrested, charged with manslaughter after allegedly swerving into opposite lane in fatal crash

DPS said one car swerved in another lane to "scare" the driver, who he recognized as an acquaintance.

NOTE: DPS initially gave an incorrect identity for the deceased victim in the crash, calling her Rachel Raper instead of Taylor Raper. They issued a correction that is now reflected in the article.

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A 17-year-old was arrested for manslaughter after allegedly purposefully swerving into another lane on FM 1651, which resulted in the death of another driver.

17-year-old Alfonso Medina was booked into the Van Zandt County Detention Center on Monday.

In addition to the manslaughter charge, he was also charged with providing a false statement to a law enforcement officer. His bonds total $525,000.

According to DPS, a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Medina, was traveling westbound on FM 1651 on Friday around 10:12 a.m.

At the same time, a 2003 Infiniti G37 was reportedly traveling eastbound on FM 1651, driven by 18-year-old Taylor L. Raper of Canton.

DPS said that Medina recognized Raper as an acquaintance and swerved over the center stripe divider towards her car in an “attempt to scare her.” The front left of the truck hit the front left of the car, according to reports.

Raper was taken to a Tyler hospital where she was pronounced dead and Medina was taken to the same hospital in serious condition, DPS said.

Officials said that Medina’s passenger, identified as 22-year-old Rachel Bice of Canton, was taken to a Canton hospital in stable condition.