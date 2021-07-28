18-year-old motorcyclist dies after crashing into trailer in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK)- An 18-year-old man died after colliding with a trailer in Smith County.

DPS troopers said they responded to the incident on July 22 around 12:11 a.m.

According to the investigation, a “2016 Toyota Tacoma towing a trailer had exited off of eastbound IH-20 and was crossing FM-2015 to reenter the interstate eastbound.”

Then, the driver of a 2001 Suzuki motorcycle that was heading north on FM-2015 hit the back right side of the trailer.

Christopher Gatlin of Tyler was on the motorcycle, and he died at the scene.

He was pronounced by Judge Meredith and transported to Lighthouse Funeral Home in Tyler.

29-year-old Cristian Nino, of Laredo was driving the Toyota, and he did not appear to have been injured.

Gatlin previously attended school at Winona ISD.

The district shared their condolences on July 22.

“Winona ISD is heartbroken by the loss of one of our students today,” said the superintendent, Damenion Miller.

Counselors were also made available to students and staff.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends during this difficult time,” added the district.