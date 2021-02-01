18 YEARS LATER: Remembering the Space Shuttle Columbia and its breakup over East Texas

Debris from the space shuttle Columbia streaks across the sky over Tyler, Texas, Saturday, February 1, 2003. Amateur photographer Dr. Scott Lieberman shot a series of photos showing the break-up of the space shuttle from his backyard in Tyler early Saturday. (AP Photo | Dr. Scott Lieberman)

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Monday marks the 18th anniversary of the Columbia Space Shuttle disaster and its breakup over Texas.

On February 1, 2003, after a 16-day mission in space, the shuttle re-entered the earth’s atmosphere for a normal descent and landing in Florida.

Unknown to the crew, there was a hole in the leading edge of the left wing that had been there since launch, when a 1.8-pound piece of foam broke free from the aircraft and struck it roughly 80 seconds after its engines fired.

Astronauts Mark Kelly, left, and Greg Johnson, center, leave a home near Nacogdoches, Texas, carrying debris from the space shuttle Columbia on the day of the disaster. (AP Photo | Tyler Morning Telegraph, D.J. Peters)

All seven astronauts were killed in the incident and an investigation blamed NASA for not taking the foam strike more seriously. Despite concerns raised by engineers, managers decided not to have satellites take photos of the shuttle after its ascent.

The shuttle was ripped apart as it streaked across the western United States and finally disintegrated east of Dallas with most of the debris raining down over East Texas and western Louisiana.

The official government report found no error on part of the crew onboard the shuttle, saying they acted correctly at the first sign of trouble. The seven astronauts killed were: