TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A 19-year-old was indicted on a murder charge in connection to the fatal shooting of two people inside of a car parked in a Tyler apartment complex.

Nicholas Hudson was indicted for murder on June 15 stemming from the March shooting at the Royal Crest apartment complex.

The night of the shooting, police arrived to find two victims, identified as 19-year-old Donovan Dodd and 17-year-old Ladarius Jackson, dead inside a vehicle from several gunshot wounds.

Two other defendants were initially charged with capital murder in the shooting, but a grand jury decided to no bill them, meaning charges against them will not go forward. A grand jury decided to indict Hudson for the murder charges and he is still in the Smith County Jail with bonds totaling $2 million.

Richard Vance with the Smith County District Attorney’s Office couldn’t share why exactly a grand jury elected to move forward with Hudson’s charges and not the others charged in this case because grand jury proceedings are secret. However, he did note that any grand jury in Texas is allowed to consider any justifications or defenses for the crime.

According to his arrest warrant, Hudson and his associates, Jackson and Dodd, had planned to trade a Springfield XD 9mm pistol and $400 cash for an AR-15 assault rifle with another man in the parking lot of the apartment complex. Hudson allegedly later told police that he was aware Dodd and Jackson were planning to rob the man who had agreed to trade with them.

The warrant stated that during the encounter, Jackson turned around with the Springfield pistol and shot the man they were trading with (one of the two who was later no billed) in the thigh. The man then took the pistol from Jackson and shot Dodd and Jackson several times, according to the warrant.

“Hudson denied exiting the vehicle prior to the exchange, and insisted he fled the scene after the shooting stopped,” the warrant said.

Hudson’s next court date has not been set.