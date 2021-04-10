19-year-old killed in one-vehicle crash after striking tree, car catching fire in Sabine County

SABINE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A 19-year-old was killed in a one-vehicle crash on Friday night around 11 p.m.

Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers determined that Breanna Kilgore, 19, of Pineland was traveling west on FM 83.

Kilgore drove off the roadway to the left and where her car struck a tree and caught on fire.

Kilgore was pronounced dead at the scene by a Sabine County Justice of the Peace.

