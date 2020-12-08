19-year-old’s body found near FM 1988 in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KETK)- A man’s body was found in an area off of FM 1988 East in Polk County.

Polk County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call on Tuesday morning about the body.

Sheriff’s Office Investigators and Texas Rangers arrived at the scene. According to police, the scene was processed and evidence was collected.

Justice of the Peace Darrell Longino conducted the investigation and ordered for an autopsy to be performed by the Harris County Medical Examiners Office.

The body was later identified as 19-year-old Brodrick Cooper of Livingston.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information to please contact them at 936-327-6810 or Crime Stoppers at 936-327-STOP