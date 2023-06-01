JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) — On May 21, three people were killed and three more were injured in a single-vehicle crash early that morning on FM 2661. A few days later a vigil was held for two of the girls who were students at Palestine ISD. Thursday, the third victim was honored by family and friends in Jacksonville.

“19 years, god blessed us with her and we just love Raven,” said Carla Johnson, Raven’s Aunt.

Raven Clewis was a graduate of North Mesquite High School where she was involved in the National Honor Society, Basketball, and the cosmetology program. Her said she loved school and was looking forward to her future.

“She wanted to be a lawyer… she had a way with words, she knew how to debate, and so she just loved life,” said Carla.

Her mother, Mone Johnson, said Raven never met a stranger and she hopes people will remember her for her kindness.

“Her smile and she greeted everyone and just that she loved everybody, she lived life to the fullest and she loved the Lord,” said Mone Johnson.

Her aunt told KETK News that she wanted people to know that Raven had an infectious smile whenever she walked into the room.

Thursday night, friends, family, and others who knew Raven gathered at Lincoln Park in Jacksonville for a balloon release.

“As you heard today, everyone that spoke, that radiant of love and unity really spoke out through raven,” said Carla.

Raven’s family says it was a blessing to see everyone who showed up.

“That shows a lot about Raven, about her character, and about who she was and what she really stood for, which was love and unity,” said Carla.

Her mother said she hopes people will see that anything can happen and we are never promised tomorrow.

“Show unity and love everyone and just come together as one,” said Mone.

Raven’s mother said they are continuing prayers for all the families involved in the crash. Raven’s funeral will be Friday at 2 p.m. and Jumija Clewis and Sherie Butler’s services will be on Saturday.