TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A graduate from the Tyler Independent School District was inducted into the 2022 Athletic Hall of Fame on Friday, Oct. 7.

Andrew Melontree Jr. was part of the John Tyler High School class of 1976. He was a talented football player during his time at the high school, and he was honored during the halftime of the Tyler High School home game.

Officials decided to present the honor to Melontree due to his contributions in high school and after he graduated. In 2021, he also joined the Baylor University Hall of Fame.

Melontree was a high school sophomore when he was part of the 1973 4A state championship team along with 1977 Heisman Trophy winner Earl Campbell and Baylor Hall of Famers Ronnie Lee and Gary Don Johnson.

While in high school, his teams got a record of 32-3, two district championships and a state championship. This was the first time they won state since 1930.

In high school, Melontree got all-district honors and was selected as the Texas Sports Writers Association Class 4A All-State.

Schools such as SMU, TCU, Texas Tech, Rice and Houston offered him scholarships.

“There was never another school, in my heart,” Melontree said because he was set on going to Baylor.

Following high school, Melontree was on the Tyler Junior College football team, and he received several honors. He later transferred to Baylor and had an 8-4 season in his second year. Melontree also received consensus All-Southwest Conference honors in his senior year and was the MVP for the 1979 Peach Bowl.

He was drafted in the sixth round by the Cincinnati Bengals in 1980. He played partially during two NFL seasons and spent three years in the USFL.

“Since 2013, Tyler ISD Athletics has honored sixty-one former student-athletes, coaches, and championship teams who have demonstrated principles of character, citizenship, success, and leadership through its annual Hall of Fame induction process,” said Tyler ISD.

Others who have joined the Hall of Fame are Earl Campbell, Matt Flynn, Billy Hall, Aaron Ross, A’Quonesia Franklin, Marianne Jones and other state championship teams.

To be selected, people have to be nominated. To nominate someone, visit the Tyler ISD Athletics website. For more information on the Tyler ISD Athletic Hall of Fame, contact Greg Priest at 906-262-3080.