2.5 magnitude earthquake detected in Harrison County

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A 2.5 magnitude earthquake was detected early Thursday morning near Karnack, a small town roughly 15 miles northeast of Marshall.

The earthquake happened around 12:13 a.m., according to the United States Geological Survey. The USGS indicates that the epicenter hit about 5.5 miles south-southeast of Uncertain, Texas, at a depth of just over 3 miles.

As of this writing, no injuries have been reported and there does not appear to be any damage to surrounding buildings.

This is a developing story. KETK News will update this story as more information becomes available.

