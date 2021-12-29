2.6 magnitude earthquake reported in Nacogdoches County Wednesday morning

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Nacogdoches County officials said an earthquake happened in the western portion of the county on Wednesday morning.

According to County Judge Greg Sowell, shortly before 10 a.m., the Nacogdoches Consolidated Communications Center received several calls from the Alazan-Lake Nacogdoches area in reference to a loud boom that shook buildings.

Deputies reportedly responded to the area and did not find any damage or the location of an emergency.

Nacogdoches County Emergency Management contacted the U.S. Geological Survey headquarters. At 12:12 p.m. Wednesday, they confirmed that a 2.6 magnitude earthquake happened in the western portion of Nacogdoches County at 9:51 a.m.

The magnitude refers to the size of the earthquake. For reference, a 5.3 is considered a moderate earthquake and a 6.3 is a strong earthquake, according to USGS.

No injuries or damage were reported due to the earthquake.