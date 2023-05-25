LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Longview Economic Development Corporation approved a $2.8 million expansion plan for the Dallas Plastics Jordan Valley Road facility on Thursday.

The proposed expansion will invest $2.8 million into the facility by building material storage space and adding production equipment.

“For decades, Dallas Plastics has participated in the economy, industry, and life of Longview. It is always encouraging when companies see their future here and make investments that will impact our community for years to come,” Longview Mayor Andy Mack said.

On top of the new storage space and production equipment, the expansion will also create 19 full-time jobs, according to LEDCO.

“After a thorough vetting of our options, Dallas Plastics has chosen our Longview facility for our expansion and relocation project,” Ken Colbey, CFO of Dallas Plastics, LLC said. “Longview has been home to one of our plants for years and we are excited to continue working with LEDCO and the City of Longview to expand this location. We appreciate all of the assistance provided which made Longview the clear choice for this project for both Dallas Plastics and the Community.”

According to a press release, Dallas Plastics has made blown polyethylene film products since 1989.

“LEDCO’s Business Retention & Expansion program allows us to identify and assist existing industries when they are competing for corporate investments. Longview has worked hard to create and maintain a positive business climate to secure the corporate investments necessary to grow our manufacturing base. Congratulations to the Dallas Plastics team on this expansion,” Wayne Mansfield, LEDCO President and CEO said.