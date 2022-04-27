TYLER, Texas (KETK) — East Texas Giving Day was Tuesday April 26 and supported almost 300 local nonprofit organizations by raising $2.8 million.

It is an annual 18-hour online event hosted by the East Texas Communities Foundation that provides critical funding for East Texas area nonprofits.

$2,896,721 was raised by Tuesday, April 26. 2022 marked the seventh annual East Texas Giving Day hosted by ETCF.

East Texas Communities Foundation is a public charity that serves donors and nonprofits in the 32 East Texas counties: Anderson, Angelina, Bowie, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Delta, Franklin, Freestone, Gregg, Harrison, Henderson, Hopkins, Houston, Lamar, Leon, Marion, Morris, Nacogdoches, Panola, Rains, Red River, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, Shelby, Smith, Titus, Trinity, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood.

In 2021, 250 local nonprofits participated in East Texas Giving Day and raised $2,790,533.