MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – Two people are accused of stealing from a business in East Texas this month, and law enforcement are trying to identify them.

The Marshall Police Department said the theft happened at a local business in the 1300 block of East Pinecrest Drive. Officers shared video of the people they believe committed the theft. Click here to see the video.

If anyone recognizes the two individuals, they should contact Detective Monreal at 903-935-4546. If you wish to remain anonymous you may submit a tip to Crimestoppers at 903-935-9969 or by using the P3 mobile app.