2 adults, 2 children dead after crash in Panola County

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – At 10:20 a.m. on Wednesday, DPS troopers responded to a fatal crash on SH-315, about nine miles southwest of Carthage.

Reports indicate that the driver of a 2022 International truck-tractor towing a semi-trailer was traveling southwest on SH-315 while the driver of a 2015 Mercedes Benz was traveling northeast on the same roadway.

The driver of the Mercedes-Benz was driving at a speed unsafe for a wet roadway and hydroplaned into oncoming traffic. The driver of the truck took corrective action but was unable to avoid colliding with the Mercedes.

The driver of the truck was identified as Isaias Cordero Herrera, 29, of Rio Bravo, Mexico. Herrera was transported to UT Health East Texas – Henderson, where he was treated and released. A passenger of the truck, Rogelio Flores Almora, 36, of Rio Bravo, Mexico, was also transported to UT Health East Texas-Henderson where he was treated and released.

The driver of the Mercedes Benz was identified as Jonathan Estrada, 27, of Rio Grande City, and was pronounced dead at the secene and taken to Jimmerson-Lipsey funeral home in Carthage. Passengers in the Mercedes Benz: Jacqueline Martinez, 26, of Rio Grande City, a 9-year-old female and a 4-year-old were also pronounced dead at the scene.

Another 9-year-old female was transported to UT Health East Texas-Tyler and is in critical condition.

The crash remains under investigation.