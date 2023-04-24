LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Two people are in custody and two are at large following the April shooting death of a Lufkin man in his home.

According to Lufkin police, murder warrants were filed on four suspects total in Richard Coutee’s death. One suspect, a juvenile, is being held in a detention center. Another suspect, identified as 17-year-old Cassidy Johnson, is in the Angelina County Jail with a $150,000 bond after being arrested late Sunday.

The two suspects still at large were identified as 17-year-old Trederrick Sherman of Crockett and 18-year-old Jardon Lamontre Castle of Jasper.

Courtesy of Lufkin Police Department

Castle is described as a Black male, 5’9″ and 130 pounds. Sherman is also described as a Black male and is 5’11″, 140 pounds.

Coutee was pronounced dead in his home on Maberry Street after the shooting occurred on his front doorstep around 11:15 p.m. on April 3. Through their investigation, Lufkin Police identified the four suspects as co-conspirators in his death.

Anyone with information on the location of Sherman and Castle is asked to contact the Department at 936-633-0356 or Crime Stoppers online at 639tips.com or 936-639-TIPS if they wish to remain anonymous.