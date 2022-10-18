SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man and woman were arrested in Shelby County after 38 tablets were reported stolen on Friday from a Timpson home.

Officials with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said deputies took a report of the stolen tablets from Bremond Street on Friday and “due to the active response from deputies” 32 tablets were recovered.

Three stolen cell phones were also recovered during the investigation officials said is still ongoing.

Avery Brown, 27, of Huntsville, and Raina Baker, 32 of Center, were both arrested for the theft. Officials said Brown was charged with theft of property and failure to identify and Baker was charged with theft of property.

Photo courtesy of Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.