TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man and woman were arrested after officials said they received information that illegal narcotics were being smuggled into the Smith County Jail.

“Investigators discovered that inmate, Micah Deron Davis, 42, was receiving contraband consisting of tobacco, marijuana and pills,” officials said.

Mugshot of Micah Davis.

According to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, Davis’s wife, Lindsay Davis, 33 of Tyler, threw items over the fence at the jail and by the dumpster near the sheriff’s office.

“It was at these two locations that Micah Davis and other trusties operating under his direction would retrieve the contraband and bring it into the jail,” officials said.

Officials said they found out when the next drop off time was scheduled to happen in September and around 9 p.m. watched a black VW Jetta stop across the street from the jail dumpster and toss a brown paper sack under the fence toward the dumpster.

“The white male then hurriedly ran toward the Jetta, jumped back into the driver’s seat and left north toward Erwin Street,” officials said.

The investigator retrieved the McDonald’s paper sack that officials said was thrown under the jail fence and found:

A bag of marijuana

Assorted pills

Rolling papers

A butane lighter

The investigator gave that information to a Tyler police officer, and officials said a traffic stop was initiated on the Jetta. Inside the car, officials said the driver was identified as Kristofer Rouse, 41, and his passenger was Lindsay Davis.

Both were charged with felony engaging in organized criminal activity with a bond set at $250,000 each. Lindsay’s husband, Micah, who was in jail on unrelated charges, was also charged with engaging in organized criminal activity.