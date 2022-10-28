RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two East Texans were arrested after a home robbery in Rusk County, according to officials.

Officials said on Oct. 10 a man was held at gunpoint by two people who robbed him. The investigation was apart of the sheriff’s office new S.P.E.A.R. initiative.

“During the continued follow-up investigation, additional leads were developed that led S.P.E.A.R. team members to uncover a series of thefts, burglaries, and controlled substance (methamphetamine) distribution that occurred between the dates of Oct. 5 through Oct. 10,” officials said.

A combined investigation led the team to Pittsburg, where officials said multiple reported stolen items were seized including:

An enclosed trailer

New construction building materials

Collector’s sports memorabilia

Personal family items – photos, clothes, keepsakes

A GMC Denali pickup truck

Suspected meth

“The recovered property stemmed from theft/burglaries out of Rusk County, Camp County, and Upshur County,” officials said.

Arrested as a result of the investigation were five people, including two accused in the home robbery.

Juan Castaneda, 36, and Windie Wilson, 34, both of Tatum, were arrested for aggravated robbery and felony theft of property.

Kenneth Thomas, 61 of Pittsburg, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance. Yukel Curley, 47, and Jose Oreleio Lozano, 26, both of Pittsburg, were arrested for outstanding warrants.

“As I have stated before, and will continue to state, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office is dedicated to enforcing the law, supporting and working with all law enforcement agencies, and protecting the people of Rusk County, who we proudly serve,” officials said.