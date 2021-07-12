2 arrested after leading Lufkin police on high speed chase ending in crash

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Two men were arrested after they lead Lufkin police on a high speed chase that resulted in a crash on Saturday night.

Joshua Daniel and Robert Tamez, both 19, led police on a chase after an officer working traffic on Ellen Trout drive clocked a gray Chrysler traveling 74 mph in a 55-mph speed zone around 7 p.m.

The officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the driver, later identified as Tamez, refused to stop.

Tamez drove north on FM 2021 and accelerated to around 110 mph. He then turned onto Winston 8 Ranch Road before heading north on U.S. 59 He attempted to turn back on FM 2021, but lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the Love’s Truck Stop sign.

After the crash, Tamez and Daniel both attempted to flee on foot, but were located by an Angelina County Sheriff’s Office deputy and were taken into custody.

Tamez was charged with evading arrest with a vehicle. He also had a warrant for no driver’s license.

Daniel was charged with evading arrest.

Lufkin Police gave Tamez’s mugshot from a previous arrest and said that Daniel’s was not available for release.