2 arrested after possible drugs, gun parts seized in Rusk County

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK)- Two men were arrested after suspected drugs and gun parts were found during a traffic stop in Rusk County.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies conducted a probable cause search on a black 2003 Infiniti G35 on State Highway 315 early Monday morning.

Law enforcement seized multiple substances they believe are drugs such as marijuana, MDMA, promethazine, THC material, alprazolam, and Oxycodone. They also took in a complete parts kit for an AR-15 rifle and ammunition.

Vernon Phillips, 21 of Cypress Texas, and Archie Grayer Jr, 30 of Greenville Mississippi were detained and taken to the Rusk County Jail.

They were charged with two felony and three misdemeanor narcotics offenses. This case is still being investigated, and officials may seek additional charges.

The firearm that was seized is also called a “Ghost Gun” because there are no serial numbers on the lower receiver of the item. It is not illegal to have this gun in Texas, but it is illegal to transfer it.