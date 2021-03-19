2 arrested after stealing material from construction site in Longview, officials say

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK)- 2 people were arrested after they were caught on camera stealing material from a construction site, said the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office shared the information on Friday. They were called to Maple Springs Road because the owner had reported a theft was happening at the location.

The builder and owner of the material saw the crime through a camera, which was at a construction site. They also saw the suspects and their vehicle.

Then, they alerted law enforcement.

Sheriff’s deputies and Hallsville police found a vehicle that matched the description, and they made a traffic stop.

The driver told deputies, it was okay for him to take the materials. But, the owner had not told anyone to to take this from the construction site.

The driver and passenger were both arrested. The latter had an outstanding warrant from Gregg County.

The vehicle was also impounded and deputies later found what they suspected to be a drug in a clear bag in the car.

Investigators recovered the video of the theft and the suspects were interviewed. Then, they learned that there were other thefts at building sites.

Law enforcement were also able to recover multiple items in Gregg County and in Harrison County after the crimes.

“This is another example of the great work that is done with the return of property to the rightful owners,” said Sheriff Fletcher.