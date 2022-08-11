HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two people were arrested on Thursday after allegedly trafficking drugs in East Texas, said the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office.

On Aug. 11, the Harrison County and Marshall Police Emergency Response Teams executed a narcotics search warrant at a house at 703 Atkins Street in Marshall.

The joint Harrison County Violent Crime and Narcotics Task Force got a search warrant because they were investigating if crack-cocaine was being trafficked at the location.

Angelo Maurice Warren, 61, and Connie Sue Fleet, 52, were detained.

Warren was arrested for three counts of delivery of a controlled substance and Fleet was arrested for one count of delivery of a controlled substance.

The two residents were later booked into the Harrison County Jail.

“I am extremely proud of the effort and success our task force members have shown since it began. Operations and partnerships such as these are crucial to the safety and well-being of our community,” said Harrison County Sheriff Brandon Fletcher.