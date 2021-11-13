2 arrested for suspected role in bomb threat made to Mineola High School

MINEOLA, Texas (KETK) – Two people were arrested by Mineola ISD police Friday afternoon for their suspected role in a bomb threat that was made to Mineola High School on Thursday morning.

The two were charged with a 3rd Degree Felony and Terroristic Threat and were booked into the Wood County Jail.

Mineola ISD thanked several local law enforcement agencies for their involvement with the capture of the perpetrators including:

  • Mineola ISD Police Department
  • Mineola Police Department
  • Constable Kelly Smith
  • Wood County Sheriff’s Department

