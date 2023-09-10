VAN, Texas (KETK) – The Van Police Department said that on Saturday they arrested two people who are accused of vandalism and theft at Van ISD property.

Van PD said officers were responding to a report of theft and vandalism at a Van ISD property when they said they saw two suspects leaving the area in a reportedly stolen UTV. According to Van PD, the two suspects left the UTV and went into the woods north of Virginia Street and west of the Van Memorial Stadium.

Officials said that one suspect was detained a quarter of a mile from the scene and that Canton PD, Grand Saline PD, VISD PD and the Precinct 4 Constables Office helped take the other suspect into custody on the northwest side of the stadium.

Brandon Davenport was booked into the Van Zandt County Jail and a juvenile suspect was taken into the Van Zandt Juvenile Detention Center. Both have been charged with theft between $2,500 and $30,000, evading arrest or detention, criminal mischief and three counts of burglary, according to Van PD.

The police department added that these arrests reportedly close several other cases throughout the city.