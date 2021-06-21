2 arrested in connection to string of vehicle burglaries, firearm thefts in Nacogdoches

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – Two people were arrested in connection to a string of vehicle burglaries and firearm thefts in Nacogdoches, the sheriff’s office said.

18-year-old Lonneil Warren from Nacogdoches and 20-year-old Jarvis Harper from San Augustine were arrested Sunday and charged with six counts of engaging in organized criminal activity – theft of a firearm and seven counts of engaging in organized criminal activity – burglary of a motor vehicle.

According to the Nacogdoches Sheriff’s Office, on June 16 they began receiving reports of vehicle burglaries and theft of firearms in the Appleby community. They say the suspects were targeting unlocked vehicles in residential neighborhoods and they sough cash and firearms from the vehicles.

During that investigation, officials were able to develop a description of the suspects and a description of the vehicle from surveillance cameras.

Then, on Saturday, the Nacogdoches Sheriff’s Office again got several reports of vehicle burglaries and firearm thefts, this time in the Central Heights, Pleasant Hill and Western Hills subdivisions. Again, unlocked vehicles were targeted and the suspects sought out cash and firearms.

Utilizing the previous reports in the Appleby area and their databases, investigators were able to develop a suspect vehicle and possible suspects. Investigators conducted surveillance for the suspect vehicle and notified NCSO deputies and NPD officers of the suspect vehicle description and possible location.

Then, on Sunday, NPD officers found the suspect vehicle at the 3100 block of Phoenix Terrace and Warren and Harper were arrested. The vehicle and residence were searched for evidence.

The investigation continues into the recovery of stolen items. The sheriff’s office said that more arrests and criminal charges are expected for other suspects.