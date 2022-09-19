HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two people were arrested Sunday night after an attempted traffic stop led to a pursuit through East Texas, according to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said deputies in Harrison County attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a stolen car from Dallas on I-20. When the vehicle refused to stop, officials said a pursuit began and continued west in Gregg and Smith counties.

The vehicle eventually turned back eastbound, and officials said the pursuit continued into Louisiana until Greenwood Police spiked the car near the Louisiana Visitor Center.

Officials said a foot pursuit began and shortly after Reginald Sanders, 22 of Shreveport, and Shauntavia Newson, 23 of Lancaster, were arrested.

“Sanders was wanted out of multiple agencies in the DFW area, stemming from numerous robbery investigations,” officials said.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office said they would like to thank the following agencies for their assistance:

Gregg County Sheriff’s Office

Smith County Sheriff’s Office

Longview Police Department

Hallsville Police Department

Waskom Police Department

Caddo Parrish Sheriff’s Office

Greenwood Police Department

Photo courtesy of the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office.

