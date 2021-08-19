2 arrested on drug, weapons charges in Palestine

PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – Two people were arrested by Palestine police after a traffic stop.

39-year-old Demarcus Weaver and 34-year-old Chelsea Jones, both from Elkhart, were arrested on several charges, including possession of drugs, manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

Officers stopped a gray Dodge Durango at the Motel 6 in the 1100 block of East Palestine Avenue because it matched the description of a vehicle in a hit and run that occurred earlier that night.

“During the stop, Jones was found to have been the one driving the vehicle during the hit and run”, a statement from PPD said.

While speaking with Jones and Weaver, the officer said he saw apparent narcotics lying on the center console of the vehicle.

During a search of the vehicle, officers found 59 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 41 grams of suspected cocaine, 38 grams of suspected ecstasy and a small amount of marijuana. Officers say they also found a shotgun and a rifle in the vehicle.

Weaver and Jones were both transported to the Anderson County Jail where they were booked on the following charges:

Two counts of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty group 1, 4 grams to 200 grams

Manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty group 2 or 2A, 4 grams to 200 grams

Unlawful carrying of a weapon

Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Additional charges are pending, according to police.

“The officers involved did an outstanding job in recognizing this vehicle and being thorough in the investigation.” PPD Chief Mark Harcrow said. “The work of these officers lead to weapons and a substantial amount of drugs being removed from our streets.”

Officer Miguel Varnado did the initial stop, and corporal Nathan Perkins and officer Tim Green also assisted in the investigation.