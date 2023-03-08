RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — A man and woman were arrested on Wednesday after a high-speed chase with law enforcement in Rusk County around 11:30 a.m.

Tatum Police Department attempted to stop a Harley Davidson motorcycle on Highway 43 heading toward Henderson, but the driver did not stop, according to Rusk County Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez.

Rusk County Sheriff’s Office and Texas Department of Public Safety joined in on the pursuit, Valdez said.

The chase came to an end near the intersection of CR 2142 and FM 1797. RCSO said the pursuit reached speeds of up to 100 mph on straightaways.

Near the end of the chase, officials found about one ounce of methamphetamine, a pistol and about eight knives, according to Valdez.

Both occupants of the motorcycle are facing charges of possession of a controlled substance. Sheriff Valdez said the man was driving the motorcycle and is also facing charges of evading arrest and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

The driver was taken to the hospital for treatment before being booked into the Rusk County Jail.