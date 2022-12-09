SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two men were sentenced for crimes they committed while being a part of the Aryan Circle gang, according to the United States Department of Justice.

The Aryan Circle is a white supremacist prison gang. The Smith County Sheriff’s Office helped investigate these cases.

William Glenn Chunn, 40, of Conroe, Texas, was sentenced to life in prison on Dec. 7 for racketeering conspiracy for attempted murder. In this case, officials said he ordered for someone to be murdered, and a person was stabbed. He was convicted on Oct. 3 in Mississippi of violent crime in aid of racketeering (VICAR) attempted murder, but he has not been sentenced yet.

Law enforcement said the Aryan Circle has hundreds of members inside and outside of prisons.

“Evidence presented at trial demonstrated that Chunn is one of the highest-ranking Aryan Circle leaders in the nation. He used his leadership role to order violent stabbings against rival gang members and other victims, as well as to seek out and retaliate against those he believed were cooperating with law enforcement,” the DOJ said.

Mitchell Farkas, 52, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was also sentenced on Dec. 5 to 30 years in prison for VICAR Attempted Murder and other charges from another violent prison stabbing he carried out, said officials. He was convicted in Kentucky on Aug. 10 for this charge.

The DOJ said, Farkas and another gang member stabbed an inmate at USP Big Sandy in Kentucky because he broke rules established by the gang. The victim then permanently lost vision in one of his eyes.

Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite, Jr. of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division, U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston for the Eastern District of Texas and U.S. Attorney Carlton S. Shier, IV for the Eastern District of Kentucky shared information about the sentencings.

The following organizations investigated the cases: the ATF; DEA; BOP; Texas Department of Public Safety; Houston Police Department-Gang Division; Montgomery County (TX) Precinct One Constable’s Office; U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations; Texas Department of Criminal Justice; New Jersey Department of Corrections-Special Investigations Division; Indiana State Police; Fort Smith (AR) Police Department; Arkansas Department of Corrections; Arnold (MO) Police Department; Jefferson County (MO) Sheriff’s Department; St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department; St. Louis County Police Department; Indiana Department of Corrections; Carrollton (TX) Police Department; Montgomery County (TX) Sheriff’s Office; Travis County (TX) Sheriff’s Office; Tarrant County (TX) Sheriff’s Office; Evangeline Parish (LA) Sheriff’s Office; Smith County (TX) Sheriff’s Office; McCurtain County (OK) Sheriff’s Office; Montgomery County (TX) District Attorney’s Office; Liberty County (TX) District Attorney’s Office; Harris County (TX) District Attorney’s Office; Mercer County (NJ) Prosecutor’s Office; Evangeline Parish (LA) District Attorney’s Office; and the Sebastian County (AR) District Attorney’s Office. The Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces provided valuable assistance.

Trial Attorney Rebecca Dunnan of the Criminal Division’s Organized Crime and Gang Section, Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher Rapp for the Eastern District of Texas and Assistant U.S. Attorney Gregory Rosenberg for the Eastern District of Kentucky were the prosecutors for this case.