ATHENS, Texas (KETK) – Two Athens police officers were hurt while chasing a suspect after a traffic stop.

According to Athens officials, the traffic stop happened around 5:20 p.m. on Monday. Officer Matthew Halbert and his training officer, Cpl. Melissa Goss, stopped a silver four-door sedan driven by 41-year-old Jonathan D. Cumby with 39-year-old Glendon Armstrong as a passenger.

During the stop, officers reportedly found that Armstrong had an outstanding warrant and suspected Cumby could be in possession of narcotics. Authorities said Cumby fled the scene while the officers investigated.

Goss pursued him and reportedly broke her femur while trying to apprehend him. Halbert suffered a sprained knee during the altercation, but detained Cumby with the help of nearby onlookers.

Armstrong was arrested on his outstanding warrant and Cumby was charged with the following:

Aggravated assault against a public servant

Evading arrest

Resisting arrest, search or transport

Tampering/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair

Both officers were taken to an Athens hospital for treatment. Goss was held overnight and Halbert was treated and released.