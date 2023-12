BULLARD, Texas (KETK) – The City of Bullard announced on Thursday that there has been a water main break affecting Three Doves and the Windsor Estates.

According to a release, residents of Three Doves and the Windsor Estates in Bullard have little to no water pressure due to a water main break.

The City of Bullard said that their utilities department is currently working to fix the break affecting the neighborhoods.

Bullard said they will provide public updates as they come.