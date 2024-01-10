SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two colt draft horses have gone missing in Smith County near Winona after jumping their owner’s fence on Saturday.

The Smith County Sheriff’s Office said both 8-month-old horses weigh about 500 pounds and have no brands. The red roan horse has one white front foot and a partial white hind foot. The blue roan horse has two white hind feet, and a white star marking between its eyes.

“Estray livestock remain the property of the original owner and must be reported to the local sheriff’s office in your county,” officials said. “Taking ownership of these animals may constitute theft of livestock, a third degree felony, punishable by up to ten years in prison.”

Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at 903-566-6600, Special Ranger Larry Hand at 903-571-3488 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line 817-916-1775.