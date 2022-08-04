CROCKETT, Texas (KETK) – Two Crockett 19-year-olds were arrested Tuesday morning on possession charges after officers said they found suspected meth while conducting a traffic stop.

Officers said they found a loaded syringe with suspected meth and a clear baggie of suspected meth after obtaining probable cause to search a Dodge Durango during a traffic stop at near 2nd Street and East Houston Avenue.

Both the driver Stanley Maxwell and the passenger Gauge Low were arrested for possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone, according to police. Maxwell was also arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and officials said Low was also arrested on several outstanding misdemeanor warrants in Crockett.