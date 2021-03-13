2 Dallas police officers arrested for different offenses

DALLAS, Texas (KXAS/ KETK) Two Dallas police officers were arrested under different circumstances. One officer was possibly driving while intoxicated and the other policeman was accused of assault and witness tampering, according to officials.

On Saturday, around 3 a.m. Cedar Hill law enforcement went to check on a vehicle that was still running in a parking lot in the 200 block of Uptown Boulevard. Police found the driver was sleeping at the wheel, KXAS wrote.

Police mentioned that the driver was Terry Charles, a Dallas Police Department officer, and he was intoxicated.

Charles is at the DeSoto Jail. His charges include driving while intoxicated and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

His bail is $3,000, according to police.

Charles is a senior corporal and he has worked with the department since Sept. 2008.

On Friday, Sr. Cpl, Thomas Hartmann turned himself in to the Denton County Sheriff’s Department for an incident that happened March 6 in Aubrey, said Dallas police.

Hartmann’s charges are assault and tampering with a witness.

He joined the department in Jan. 2010.

Jail records indicate that Hartmann paid off his bond, and he has been released from jail.

The two officers have been placed on leave, and they are awaiting the results of internal affairs administrative investigations.