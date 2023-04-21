ATHENS, Texas (KETK) – Two are dead after a three-vehicle crash on State Highway 19 one mile east of Athens.

According to a release, Dylan Wade Taylor, 44, was traveling south on SH 19 while Glenn Eric Davisson, 60, was traveling north. DPS said, Davisson failed to drive in a single lane and struck Taylor. Charles Stephen Holden, 79, was also traveling south on SH 19 and collided with the vehicles driven by Taylor and Davisson, according to officials.

During an investigation done by trooper J. Sparkman with DPS Athens, Taylor and Davisson were pronounced dead on the scene while Holden was sent to a local hospital with non-incapacitating injuries.

No further information is available as the investigation is ongoing.