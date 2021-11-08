2 dead, 2 hospitalized after wreck in Hopkins County

HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One man and one woman were killed and two were hospitalized after a fatal wreck in Hopkins County.

On Sunday, around 1 p.m. Texas DPS Troopers went to a two-vehicle crash on SH 154 in Hopkins County three miles east of Sulphur Springs.

Troopers determined that Brittany Shelton, 28, of Tyler, was driving a 2020 Chevrolet Equinox south on SH 154 when a 2017 Nissan Murano was exiting a business driveway and failed to yield the right-of-way to the Chevrolet.

The driver of the Nissan, Charles Craig, 86, of Sulphur Springs and passenger, Janice Craig, 86, of Sulphur Springs, were taken to a local hospital where they both died a short time later from their injuries.

Shelton and passenger Melissa Kemp, 23, of Elgin were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

